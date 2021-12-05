West Bengal Police baton-charge on youth for not standing in queue to submit forms for jobs in Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], December 5 (ANI): West Bengal Police allegedly baton-charged on youth for not standing in a queue to submit forms for jobs in the Berhampore Stadium of Murshidabad district on Saturday.



Following this incident, BJP and Congress leaders slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government for remaining silent on the matter.

BJP leader Priti Gandhi tweeted, "West Bengal Police baton-charge on youth for not standing in a queue to submit forms for jobs in the Berhampore Stadium of Murshidabad district. And she nurses the ambition to rule our entire nation!!"

Congress leader BP Singh tweeted, "Unemployment is at peak in West Bengal. Millions of Educated youth are struggling as Mamta Banerjee led TMC Government has failed them miserably." (ANI)

