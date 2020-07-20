West Bengal police busts drug racket, seizes 257.8 kg cannabis and Rs 1 cr

Paschim Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], July 20 (ANI): In a major achievement, teams from the Asansol and Durgapur police busted an inter-state drug supply racket and seized huge amounts of cannabis and cash from them.

Five accused were arrested by the police in the course of the bust, according to the police on July 19.

257.8 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) and over Rs 1 crore in cash were recovered from the possession of the accused by the police team. (ANI)

