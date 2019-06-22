West Bengal: Police resorts to baton charge to disperse locals in Bhatpara

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 22 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Saturday resorted to baton charge to disperse people gathered at the violence-hit Bhatpara area, after the crowd started denouncing the state government and begun chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

This happened at the time a BJP delegation was visiting the affected area to review the situation.

A three-member delegation, led by BJP MP SS Ahluwalia, arrived in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district today to take stock of the situation in the wake of violent clashes against Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the state.

The three BJP leaders, including Satya Pal Singh and Vishnu Dayal Ram, did a recce of the area amid tight security and locals chanting "Jai Shri Ram", "Bengal Police haye haye!" and "Mamata Banerjee haye haye!".

Two people were killed while several others were injured on Thursday after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to ruling TMC and the BJP in Bhatpara, which comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people, was implemented in the areas in order to restore order. Both TMC and BJP have blamed each other for the incident.

