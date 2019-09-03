West Bengal: Police seizes 23 kg marijuana, 2 held

New Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): As much as 23 kgs of Marijuana were seized and two drug peddlers were nabbed by New Jalpaiguri Police here on Monday.

According to the police, the two people arrested accused were identified as Sukumar Saha and Sonai Saha, both residents of Pundibari district.

"The accused were trying to smuggle Marijuana to Kolkata", the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

