West Bengal: Police seizes 600g of Brown Sugar, two arrested

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): Two persons were arrested with 600 grams of Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore 10 lakh (1,10,00,000) at Old Matigara Road, Siliguri on Monday. A Joint police team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Siliguri arrested them.

"After complying with the procedures laid down under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 600g of Brown Sugar in two plastic pouches (300g in each pouch) was recovered from the possession of the accused," said CP Gaurav Sharma, Old Matigara Road.



"Acting on a specific tip, the SOG led by the Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SPC) and Matigara Police Station apprehended the accused Md Based and Sk Abbu Kasem," he added.

The investigation against the accused has been started at Matigara Police Station, from where they will be presented before the Ld court on Tuesday.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

