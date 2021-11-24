West Bengal Police summons Tripura CM's ODS, asks him to appear before it tomorrow

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 24 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Wednesday summoned Sanjay Mishra, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, to appear before it on November 25 in a case registered against him in Narkeldanga police station.



A case has been registered against Mishra on the charges of purportedly violating section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The notice was issued under section 41 A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), for appearance before the police at 12 noon Thursday at Narkeldanga police station, and said non-compliance with the notice might result in his arrest as per law.

"...In exercise of the power conferred U/s 41A Cr.P.C, I do hereby inform you that you are the FIR named accused person of the above-referred case and it is revealed during investigation that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the fact and circumstances from you," the notice read. (ANI)

