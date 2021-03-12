West Bengal polls: Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram

Haldia (West Bengal)[India], March 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed his nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

On March 6, the BJP fielded former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state Assembly elections.

Adhikari, a former minister in the Trinamool Congress government, had joined the BJP in December last year.

Earlier today, Suvendu Adhikari offered prayers at a temple in Nandigram.

In a tweet yesterday, Adhikari said: "Tomorrow (March 12), I will be at the #Haldia SDO's Office in order to file my nomination as the BJP

candidate from Nandigram Assembly Constituency. Do join us near Manjushree in Haldia from 10:30 am onwards, as we take the first step towards making HISTORY."

His father, Sisir Adhikari was a minister of state for rural development during the second tenure in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh led central government. Sisir's son Suvendu too had won the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and again in 2014. In 2016, he become a minister in Mamata's government.

On March 10, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination from Nandigram seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The TMC on March 5 released its list of candidates with Banerjee announcing that she will contest from Nandigram. Banerjee had been contesting polls from the Bhawanipore constituency so far.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)