West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI registers 28 cases so far

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 29 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday registered seven more FIRs in the West Bengal post-poll violence cases taking the total number of FIRs to 28.

CBI on Saturday detained two people from Nadia district in relation to post-poll violence.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that in the ongoing CBI probe into post-poll violence, BJP workers are accompanying CBI officials to villages.



"In post-poll violence, five BJP workers and 16 TMC workers had died. We have no problem with CBI, but why are they taking BJP leaders with them to villages? National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and all other commissions have become political, all their members are from BJP," she said.

Earlier this month, Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

The court also directed the state government to take immediate steps for compensation for the victims of post-poll violence.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. (ANI)

