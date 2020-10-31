As this Puja commences from evening to midnight, it is for this reason that it is called Kojagari Lakshmi Puja.
West Bengal: Prayers offered to Goddess Lakshmi on Kojagari Lakshmi Puja

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2020 05:42 IST


Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], October 31 (ANI): Prayers were offered to goddess Laksmi on Friday night on Kojagari Lakshmi Puja.

As this Puja is performed from evening to midnight, it is called Kojagari Lakshmi Puja.
"This is the last Purnima of this month and this is the biggest festival time of female members of every household," Raghunath Banerjee, a priest said.
"During Kojagari festival female members of the house wear white red border saree, make Alpana patterns drawing on the floor. They offer the goddess different fruits and sweets on this pious occasion," he added. (ANI)

