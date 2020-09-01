West Bengal: Rainwater enters houses in Siliguri, leaves streets inundated

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 1 (ANI): Rain water entered residential areas in West Bengal's Siliguri on Tuesday night, following heavy rainfall in the region.

The roads were flooded with knee-deep water causing problems for commuters who were trying to reach their respective workplaces in the morning.





According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), West Bengal is likely to receive more rain in the next three days.

The MeT Department also stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Sikkim.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Bulletin. (ANI)

