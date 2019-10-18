West Bengal: Remaining two bodies recovered from coal mine in Asansol

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) during the early morning hours of Friday, recovered the bodies of remaining two persons who were trapped in a coal mine in Asansol's Kulti area, earlier this week.

One body was recovered on Thursday night by the NDRF team.

The incident occurred on October 13 when four people allegedly tried to dig the mine illegally, during which the three got trapped inside it.

The coal mine reportedly consists of poisonous methane gas inside and trapped persons lost consciousness due to its effect.

The entrance of the mine is narrow so Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) was trying to widen the entrance to rescue them. Search and rescue operation for other trapped persons is ongoing. (ANI)

