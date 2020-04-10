West Bengal reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): As many as 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Bengal on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 89.

"12 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal. Total active cases in the state stand at 89," said Rajiv Sinha, Chief Secretary of West Bengal.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 6,761, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the 6,761 cases, 6,039 are active COVID-19 cases. That includes 515 people cured or discharged and 206 deaths. (ANI)

