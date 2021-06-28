West Bengal reports 1,836 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hrs

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 27 (ANI): West Bengal has registered 1,836 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the state government on Sunday.



The state also saw 2,022 recoveries, pushing recoveries 14,55,453. With 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 17,612.

Currently, there are 21,884 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.

As many 50,040 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,33,183, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. With this, the cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,33,183, including 2,92,51,029 recoveries and 3,95,751 deaths. (ANI)

