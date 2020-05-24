Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): West Bengal on Sunday reported 208 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 3,667 in the state.
According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal: "208 new COVID-19 confirmed cases and three deaths today."
The total number of positive cases in the state rise to 3,667, including 2,203 active cases and 203 deaths till now. (ANI)
West Bengal reports 208 new cases of COVID-19
ANI | Updated: May 24, 2020 21:20 IST
