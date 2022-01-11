West Bengal reports 21,098 new COVID cases, 19 deaths

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 11 (ANI): West Bengal reported 21,098 new COVID cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday.



According to the state health department, the new cases increased the number of active cases in West Bengal to 1,02,236. The current test positivity rate in the state accounts for 32.35 per cent. Meanwhile, 8,037 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll to 19,936.

As many as 9,79,560 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the state on Tuesday including 35,245 "Precautionary" shots. (ANI)

