West Bengal reports 2,216 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths in last 24 hours

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): West Bengal on Friday reported 2,216 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 53,973.

According to the West Bengal Health Department, 35 deaths have been reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,290.

The number of active cases stands at 19,154 in the state, as per the Health Department. 33,529 people have been cured/discharged in the state.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 positive cases in the country stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated. With 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 30,601. (ANI)

