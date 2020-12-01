West Bengal reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 30 (ANI): West Bengal on Monday reported 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,83,484.

According to the state health department, 48 people succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday, surging the death toll to 8,424.



As 2,730 discharged from the hospital after their successful recovery from COVID-19, the total number of recovered patients reached 4,50,762.

There are 24,298 active cases in the state, the department said.

With 38,772 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the overall coronavirus cases in the country reached to 94,31,692 including 4,46,952 active cases and 88,47,600 recoveries. With 443 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,139. (ANI)

