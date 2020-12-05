West Bengal reports 3,175 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 5 (ANI): West Bengal reported 3,175 new Covid-19 cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, said state health department on Saturday.

With 3,175 new Covid-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state rose to 4,99,697 including 23,964 active and 4,67,056 recovered cases.



The death toll surged to 8,677 after 49 succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the department said.

The count of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 96-lakh mark with 36,652 cases in the last 24 hours.

Health Ministry said that the total count has reached 96,08,211, including 4,09,689 active cases and 90,58,822 recoveries. (ANI)

