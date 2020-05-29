West Bengal reports 344 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 28 (ANI): As many as 344 more people in West Bengal have tested positive of the coronavirus, said the state's Health Department on Thursday.

"With 344 new COVID-19 positive cases and six deaths reported in the State in the last 24 hours, the total positive cases stand at 4,536 and death toll at 229," reads an official statement of the state Health Department.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths. (ANI)

