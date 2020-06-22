West Bengal reports 414 new COVID-19 cases

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 21 (ANI): West Bengal on Sunday reported 414 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 13,945, said state health department in a bulletin.

There are 5,093 active cases in the state.

According to the bulletin, 15 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 555 in the State.

A total of 432 patients have been discharged after treatment, taking the total number of discharged patients to 8,297.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 4,10,461 coronavirus cases in the country including 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,254 deaths. (ANI)

