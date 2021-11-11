West Bengal reports 853 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 11 (ANI): West Bengal reported 853 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday.

According to the state health bulletin, the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,945.

With 809 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, a total number of 15,73,520 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in West Bengal so far.



The cumulative death toll of the state stands at 19,267 including 15 new deaths.

In West Bengal, the recovery rate reached 98.30 per cent and the fatality rate is at 1.20 per cent.

The state has administered over seven lakh doses in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative vaccination doses to 8,25,00,163. (ANI)

