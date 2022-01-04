West Bengal reports 9,073 new COVID cases, 16 deaths

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 4 (ANI): West Bengal reported 9,073 new COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities on Tuesday, informed the State health department.

With this, the active caseload rises to 25,475 in West Bengal.

As many as 3,768 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,19,061. The recovery rate is 97.28 per cent.



The new fatalities pushed the death toll of the state due to coronavirus infection to 19,810. The fatality rate of West Bengal is 1.19 per cent.

A total of 2,15,46,941 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 47,864 new COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 20 Omicron cases of COVID-19 variant so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data. (ANI)

