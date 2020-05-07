West Bengal reports 92 coronavirus cases today, tally reaches 1,548

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 7 (ANI): Ninety-two COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed on Thursday in West Bengal taking the state's tally to 1,548.

"Total deaths due to COVID-19 stand at 79 and total active cases at 1,101. 296 persons have been discharged after treatment in the state taking the recovery rate to 19.12 per cent," Heath Department of the government of West Bengal said in a release.

"The total number of people in institutional quarantine in the state is 4,757 while those in home quarantine are 9,618," it added.

A total of 52,952 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 15,267 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 35,902 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,783 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

