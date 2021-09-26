West Bengal reports fresh 762 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 26 (ANI): West Bengal reported 762 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Saturday, as per the health bulletin released by the state government.



The state has logged a total of 15,65,645 cases to date and currently has an active caseload of 7674.

The cumulative number of recoveries in West Bengal has gone up to 15,39,244 while the death toll mounted to 18,727.

Meanwhile, India reported 29,616 new COVID-19 infections and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

