West Bengal reports third positive COVID-19 case

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): A woman with travel history to Scotland was tested positive for coronavirus here.

This is the third positive case reported from the State.

"A woman who recently returned from Scotland has tested positive for coronavirus. She came here from Scotland via Mumbai. After she developed cold and cough, she was tested for COVID-19. She has been admitted to an isolation ward," said Nilimesh Das, Chairman, Howrah Municipal Corporation.

Meanehile, in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has postponed all written exams scheduled between March 21 to April 5.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, and four deaths as of 9 am on March 21.

However, 23 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals. (ANI)

