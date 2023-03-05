West Bengal: Rise in cases of children suffering from respiratory infections in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 4 (ANI): Several districts in West Bengal have been witnessing a surge in cases of children suffering from Acute Respiratory Illness (ARI), the hospital authorities informed.

26 children suffering from ARI from different districts are undergoing treatment at North Bengal Medical College (NBMCH) in Siliguri, and some have also been admitted in the critical care unit.

According to the hospital authorities, this is the time for common viral infections. Viruses like influenza, para influenza, and meta nova are found during this season. Since the symptoms of all these are the same, it is tough to specify the particular virus.

Dr Sanjay Mallick, NBMCH superintendent said, "At present, the number of patients is not as much as in different hospitals in Kolkata. But we are keeping close vigilance and taking the data of every day and sending it to Sastha Bawan, Kolkata. There are enough facilities available in the hospital to admit the children if the number increases in future. But we do not have the facilities to examine the adenovirus cases. Because it is not like the routine text."

Samir Orao, the father of an admitted child said, "He has been under treatment here for the last eight days, suffering from cough, cold and breathing problems. We are very much worried after many children are dying in Kolkata."

Md Nasir Hussain, a resident of Nepal said that he had brought his two-month-old daughter to the NBMCH suffering from infections.

"The doctor said, treatment is undergoing, they are trying their best, and the patient's condition is better than before. But the sisters and doctors are not taking proper care of the patients," he alleged. (ANI)