West Bengal: Shah to speak on NRC,Citizenship Amendment Bill in Kolkata today

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be speaking on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill at an event being organised at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The visit by Shah to West Bengal's capital was announced days after the meeting between the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on September 18 in Delhi over NRC issue.

Prior to that, Banerjee had stated that six people had died due to panic created over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and asserted the exercise will not be implemented in the state

Recently on September 28, BJP working president JP Nadda had visited Kolkata and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of torturing opposition workers.

"In West Bengal, there is Jungle Raj. There is nothing like law and order in the state. Democracy is being strangulated. The government here is physically torturing the opponents. More than 80 people have lost their lives in political violence," he had said.

He also claimed that scores of families have fled homes due to violence in the state during panchayat polls and have not returned yet.

The BJP working president also performed mass 'tarpan' for 80 party workers who lost their lives in the past a few years in political violence in the state.

In the final NRC list published on August 31 for Assam, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in final list leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims. The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh.

Earlier on May 15, a violent clash had erupted between Trinamool Congress youth members and BJP workers at College Street in the northern part of the city during the roadshow by Shah in the city. The clashes took place near the iconic Presidency College and lead to the breaking of the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, which was later reinstalled by West Bengal government. (ANI)

