West Bengal-Sikkim highway blocked due to landslide

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], September 9 (ANI): National Highway-31 that connects West Bengal and Sikkim got blocked in the early hours of Wednesday due to a landslide following heavy rainfall.

A couple of hours after the landslide at 2 am, two JCBs arrived to clear the debris. While movements on one side of the road have started, vehicles on the other direction are stuck as work is still going on.

"Following heavy rain, the landslide occurred at 2 am and several roads got blocked. Two JCBs were called, which started clearing debris from the spot," Sub-Inspector Sukumar Roy told ANI.

He said, "Vehicle movements from one side have started due to clearing of the road. Those on the other side are still stuck."

"We have been stranded on the road since 5 am due to the landslide. At least 50-60 vehicles are stuck here currently," Chandradeep Saha told ANI earlier in the day. (ANI)

