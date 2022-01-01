West Bengal: Soumen Mitra appointed as Officer on Special Duty and Director, Training in rank of DGP

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 1 (ANI): Soumen Mitra, retired former Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Director, Training on the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) for a period of two years with effect from Saturday.

"In terms of the P&AR Department's Order, the Governor has been pleased to accord approval to the creation of one ex-cadre post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Director, Training in the rank of DGP for a period of two years with effect from January 1, 2022," the order copy read.

"The Governor has further been pleased to appoint Soumen Mitra IPS (Retd.), Ex-Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, on re-employment, on usual terms and conditions of re-employment, to the above mentioned ex-cadre post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Director, Training in the rank of DGP for a period of two years with effect from January 1, 2022," the order said.

During the period of re-employment, Mitra will draw his Pay and Allowances as admissible to a retired Government employee, on re-employment. The charge involved will be debited to the appropriate head of the Account in the State Budget.

The Additional Director of Accounts, West Bengal Police Directorate, Bhabani Bhawan, Alipore, Kolkata-27 will act as Drawing and Disbursing Officer (D.D.O) in respect of the Ex-cadre post sanctioned. (ANI)