West Bengal teacher creates workspace on tree to beat 'network issues', conduct online classes

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], April 23 (ANI): Subrato Pati, a teacher from a village in Bankura in West Bengal has set up a workspace on a tree after poor network connectivity disrupted conduct of online classes.

"We don't get network signals everywhere in our village. I take different classes from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm," Pati told ANI. The "tree set up" has ensured that he can take online classes without network disruptions.

Pati uses his smartphone to take online classes from atop the tree.

Notably, all educational institutions across the country have been shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The lockdown has been extended till May 3 to thwart the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

