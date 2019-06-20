West Bengal: Three police personnel injured in clash with villagers

Paschim Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], June 19 (ANI): Three police personnel including Circle Inspector (CI), station in-charge and Constable, were attacked and seriously injured by locals of Sawra village during an alleged clash between the workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to reports, a large number of police personnel were sent to the village on Tuesday to arrest BJP workers, who allegedly locked TMC party office in the area a few days ago.

In the hot altercation, the villagers allegedly started pelting stone at the police, which resulted in the injuries of three police personnel.

CI Amitabha Sen, Faridpur police station officer-in-charge Anirban Basu and one Constable Budhadeb Gayan were injured in the incident. They are currently admitted to a private nursing home and are said to be critical.

TMC workers had protested outside Faridpur Police station seeking the immediate arrest of the BJP workers involved in locking their party office.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the village to control the situation. Raids are being carried out to arrest the guilty. (ANI)