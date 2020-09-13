West Bengal: TMC, BJP workers clash in South 24 Parganas; six cops injured

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], September 13 (ANI): A clash broke out between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on Sunday.

According to the officials, a Police station was vandalised and six police personnel got injured during the clashes.



The incident happened in the limits of Sundarban Coastal Police Station in Radhanagar Bazar.

The cops got beaten up after they tried to intervene in the brawl.

Further probe is underway and more information is awaited in the matter. (ANI)

