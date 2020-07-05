West Bengal: TMC councillor shot in leg, rushed to hospital

Barrackpore (West Bengal) [India], July 5: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was shot by miscreants in north 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday night.

Champa Das, TMC councillor from ward number 2 of North Barrackpur Municipality has been shot in the upper part of her left leg, confirmed the police.

After suffering a bullet injury, she was rushed to a private hospital for treatment in Kolkata.

Police have reached the spot. (ANI)

