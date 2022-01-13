West Bengal train accident: Union Railway minister announces ex gratia; to reach mishap site tomorrow

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Railways has announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased in the train accident in West Bengal's Japlaiguri district where multiple coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed on Thursday evening.

The Railways has also announced Rs 1 lakh for the severely injured, and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

"Enhanced amount of ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate accident: Rs 5 Lakh in case of death, Rs 1 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 25,000 for minor injuries," Vaishnaw tweeted.

According to initial reports by Indian Railways, three people were killed and 20 injured in the mishap took place near Domohani (West Bengal) in which several bogies of the 15633 Up Express passenger train overturned after deraling between stations New Domohani and New maynaguri left New Domohani station at 16.53 hours today.

Railway and district oficials have been rushed to the site, along with accident relief train and medical van. The Railways has also launched an inquiry into the trail derailment incident.



Union Minister Vaishnaw will visit the accident site to take stock of the incident on Friday.

The Railway Minister also informed that he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the rescue operations being undertaken.

"I am reaching the site tomorrow morning. Medical teams, senior officers at the spot. PM Modi also took stock of the situation and rescue operation. Our focus is on rescue. Ex-gratia also announced," he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed two teams to rescue passengers trapped in the accident.

The Railways has issued helpline numbers to help those affected with the incident. (ANI)

