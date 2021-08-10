West Bengal Transport Corporation inaugurates Kolkata's first public CNG bus

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 10 (ANI): With an aim to bring down the cost of operating buses and to reduce the air pollution, West Bengal Transport Corporation on Monday inaugurated the first public CNG bus of Kolkata.

West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim laid the foundation stone.

Hakim said, "We are focusing on Electric buses and now CNG so that Kolkata can become greener and cleaner".



"Today as per the commitment, to introduce CNG buses, a trial run of two CNG buses is being done and inaugurated," added Hakim.

"Further if found successfully operationally feasible, CNG bus conversion will be expanded," Hakim further added.

On June 21, 2021, under the leadership of Hakim, the West Bengal Transport Corporation and the Bengal Gas Company Ltd signed a CNG Bus fuel agreement at the Kasba Transport office.

The agreement was signed between Satyabrata Bairagi, CEO, Bengal Gas, and Rajanvir Singh Kapur, MD WBTC. The Transport Secretary, Rajesh Sinha was present.

Firhad Hakim had said then, The first CNG station for Government buses shall be operational in the next six months. This will bring down the cost of operating buses and also reduce air pollution. (ANI)

