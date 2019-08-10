Cache of Narcotics substances caught hold of by STF on Saturday. Photo/ANI
West Bengal: Two held with cache of amphetamines in Kolkata

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:42 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): An anti-Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) team of the special task force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Saturday caught hold of two drug peddlers with a cache of amphetamines.
"Acting on credible source information, at about 07.40 am the anti-FICN team of STF intercepted one Mahindra XUV 500 with two Assam based drugs peddlers on Topsia Road (South) near Hindu Burial Ground under Topsia police station area," a police release said.
"On search, altogether 70 packets of Narcotic Drugs - amphetamines - commonly known as 'Yaba' consisting of about 1.5 lakh pieces of Yaba tablets weighing about 15.699 kgs were seized from their possession. The approximate market value of the seized Yaba tablets is about Rs 55 to 60 lakhs in the local market," the release added.
The arrested persons are Faruk Ahmed (34) and Musaddik Ali (20). Both the persons are natives of Kamrup in Assam.
They have been charged under section 22(c) and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.
The duo will be produced before Bankshall Court in Kolkata on August 11 during court hours. (ANI)

