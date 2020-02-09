Two cars collided with each other in Birbhum
West Bengal: Two killed, four injured in road mishap

ANI | Updated: Feb 09, 2020 11:33 IST

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Two people were killed while four others sustained injuries after cars they were travelling in collided with each other.
The incident took place in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday morning.
All injured people were taken to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

