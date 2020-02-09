Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Two people were killed while four others sustained injuries after cars they were travelling in collided with each other.
The incident took place in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday morning.
All injured people were taken to a nearby hospital. (ANI)
West Bengal: Two killed, four injured in road mishap
ANI | Updated: Feb 09, 2020 11:33 IST
