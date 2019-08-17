West Bengal: Two pedestrians killed after cars collide at crossing in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Two pedestrians were killed in an accident after two cars collided at the Shakespeare Sarani Road and Loudon Street crossing here in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Kazi Mohammed Mainul Alam (36) and Farhana Islam Tania (30), both residents of Bangladesh, police said.

The incident took place at around 1:50 am on Saturday.

"A private car hit another and subsequently dashed three pedestrians. Two of them were rushed to Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital, where they were declared brought dead while the third person was left unhurt," said police in a statement.

Driver and the passengers of the vehicle, in which the car rammed into, have also received minor injuries.

The police have confiscated the offending vehicle but the driver fled the scene. (ANI)

