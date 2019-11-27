West Bengal: Two wagons of goods train derail near Asansol

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Two wagons of a goods train derailed near the Asansol district of the Eastern Railway on Tuesday morning.

According to a railway official, the goods train was coming from IISCO steel plant towards Asansol, when it met with this accident at around 1:30 AM.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Asansol Railway Division, Sumit Sarkar is currently on the spot along with other railway officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

