Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Two wagons of a goods train derailed near the Asansol district of the Eastern Railway on Tuesday morning.
According to a railway official, the goods train was coming from IISCO steel plant towards Asansol, when it met with this accident at around 1:30 AM.
The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Asansol Railway Division, Sumit Sarkar is currently on the spot along with other railway officials.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
West Bengal: Two wagons of goods train derail near Asansol
ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 13:08 IST
