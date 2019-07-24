West Bengal: Water-logging hits normal life in Silliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): Normal life in several parts of Siliguri has been hit due to water-logging caused by continuous rainfall occurring for over 24 hours.

Knee-deep water has been flowing inside the 15 wards of Siliguri Municipality.

"People come to ask for votes, we only give votes and now when we need help they are not helping us", said Shiromani.

"Water has entered into our houses. We are starving and till now we have not got any help from the corporation, said Hamji Kamal.

People said they are distressed over the lack of services provided by the concerned authorities.

"I have distributed some biscuits and banana to help the people. We among ourselves are trying to combat from this flood situation but the corporation is not providing any help. In the afternoon I will distribute Khichdi from my side," said a local. (ANI)

