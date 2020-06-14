West Bengal's total number of COVID-19 positive cases reaches 10,698

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): With 454 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in West Bengal went up to 10,698 including 463 fatalities and 5693 active cases according to the State Health Department.

The discharge rate in State stands at 42.45 per cent.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)



