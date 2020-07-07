West coast to receive less rainfall in next 24-48 hrs: IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], July 7 (ANI): The forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that in the next 24-48 hours west coast would receive less rainfall.

"The forecast for the next 24-48 hours indicates reduced rainfall activity over the west coast; intermittent intense spells," stated India Meteorological Department, Mumbai

According to the IMD, states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow.

The IMD further stated that strong winds (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over southwest and westcentral Arabian Sea; (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over northwest and eastcentral, northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in these areas. (ANI)

