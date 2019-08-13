Lieutenant General RP Singh
Lieutenant General RP Singh

Western Army Commander reviews operational preparedness at Vajra Corps

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:31 IST

Chandigarh [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Lieutenant General RP Singh, who took over as Western Army Commander at the beginning of the month, made his maiden visit to the 'Vajra Corps' to review the current situation and operational preparedness.
On his visit, Lieutenant General Singh was briefed by Lieutenant General Arvind Dutta, GOC Vajra Corps, read a statement.
Earlier the Army Commander also visited the Rising Star Corps to assess the operational and security aspects and lauded the operational readiness.
Lieutenant General Singh was commissioned into 1 Mechanised Infantry (1 Madras) on June 12, 1982. An alumnus of National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy, the officer has attended the Defence Services Staff Course, Senior Command Course, Higher Command Course and the National Defence College.
The officer has held various regimental, staff and instructional appointments. He has successfully tenanted prestigious staff appointments including Brigade Major of 268 Infantry Brigade in intense Counter Insurgency areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Col GS (Military Doctrine) at Army War College, Mhow, BGS (Ops) of South Western Comd, ADG Disp and Vigilance. He was also posted as United Nations Military Observer in United Nations Angola Verification Mission -III, Angola (Africa).
The General officer commanded a Mechanised Infantry Battalion (Recce and Support), a Frontline Armoured Brigade and Strike Infantry Division in the Western Theatre. He is a recipient of the Ati Vishist Seva Medal and Vishist Seva Medal for distinguished service.
Prior to moving to Western Command the General officer was the GOC of 21 Corps. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 21:28 IST

No bigger inspiration than Sushma Swaraj for young party workers: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that there cannot be a bigger inspiration for the young Bharatiya Janata Party workers than the late Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:26 IST

Close aide of Dawood's brother arrested in Kerala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother was arrested for allegedly threatening a businessman, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:26 IST

Situation improves after flood havoc in Karnataka

Karnataka [India] Aug 13 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing flood crisis in Karnataka's North interior, Coastal and Malnad regions, the government today issued a 'Flood situation report', which stated that the situation in the affected areas has improved and inflows in the reservoirs are lessening.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:13 IST

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in many parts as heavy rains lash Gurugram

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India] Aug 13 (ANI): The heavy downpour caused water-logging on multiple stretches of Haryana's Gurugram today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:05 IST

RPF launched drive against unauthorized parking at Railway premises

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Indian Railways on Tuesday informed about a special drive it conducted last week with a code name - Operation Number Plate - to identify and verify all vehicles parked in Railway premises.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:05 IST

Belgaum: 13 dead, 4 missing in Belgaum floods

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): 13 persons lost their lives while four are missing in the aftermath of the floods in the district as on Tuesday according to the data issued by the district administration.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:05 IST

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held at Red Fort

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A full-dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at the Red Fort here amid tight security on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:59 IST

Delhi govt waives off fitness fee of auto drivers, cuts down...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Delhi government on Tuesday waived off fitness fees charged from the auto-rickshaw drivers and reduced other significant charges from them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:57 IST

Kerala: CM Vijayan holds meeting in Malappuram after visiting...

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): After visiting flood-affected areas, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday held a meeting with officials and people's representatives at Pothukallu Panchayat office here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:50 IST

UP: Two policemen thrash each other allegedly over bribe in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Two policemen were seen thrashing each other with wooden sticks allegedly over bribe in a video going viral on social media platforms on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:49 IST

Restrictions in Kashmir being eased in phased manner: Govt

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Restrictions in Kashmir are being eased in a phased manner while the situation in Jammu division is back to normal, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:43 IST

Villagers save 300 animals in flood-affected Hasur in Maharashtra

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Even as they have been tackling flood waters, residents of Hasur village in Kolhapur district here saved the lives of at least 300 animals by shifting them to safe shelters

Read More
iocl