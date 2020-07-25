Western Army Commander visits Basoli, Bakloh and Mamun Military stations, reviews operational readiness

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): Lt Gen RP Singh, Western Army Commander along with Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC, Rising Star Corps visited Basoli, Bakloh and Mamun Military Stations to review the current security situation and operational readiness.

According to an official release, the Army Commander reviewed the operational preparedness in the forward areas and interacted with the field formation Commanders.

"The Army Commander boosted the morale of the troops on the ground and was confident about the preparedness of the Rising Star Corps to thwart any type of threat posed by our adversaries and anti-national elements. He exhorted all ranks to continue working with same zeal and enthusiasm," the release said.

Alka Singh, Regional President AWWA, HQ Western Command also accompanied the Army Commander. The release said she interacted with families of soldiers and praised for their strong support and also for contribution in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

