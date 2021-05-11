Western Command dedicates three COVID care hospitals to the nation

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Lieutenant General RP Singh, Army Commander Western Command on Monday announced operationalising of three COVID-19 hospitals, one each in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, as part of the fight against the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the second wave of pandemic.

He dedicated the hospitals to the two states and Chandigarh administration and made a special mention that these hospitals have been set up on a war-footing in coordination with the respective civil administrations.

The Western Command COVID-29 hospitals have been operationalised at International Students Hostel of Panjab University, Chandigarh, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital, Faridabad and Rajindra Government Hospital, Patiala.

An Army release said the hospitals have a capacity to accommodate and treat mild to moderate or symptomatic patients suffering from COVID-19.

It said while the COVID hospital at Chandigarh was opened by the Governor of Punjab and the UT Administrator along with the Army Commander on Monday, the hospitals at Faridabad will open on May 11 and at Patiala on May 12.

The release said that the Army has deployed its doctors, nursing officers and paramedics for holistic treatment of patients as per ICMR guidelines, provided service ambulances and trained personnel for administration and management of the hospital.

The civil administration is facilitating essential amenities, service management, uninterrupted oxygen supply, patient admission and discharge and ambulance services at these hospitals.

The hospitals will also cater for basic laboratory, X-Ray, pharmacy and catering for patients.

The release said admission to these hospitals will be opened to all citizens and coordinated by the CMO of the respective districts.

On admission, ISO numbers will be given by the respective hospital management. The discharge of patients will be on recommendation of the Army Medical Officer treating the patient. Patients requiring higher grade of treatment will be shifted to other hospitals, coordinated by the CMO as per availability of ICU facilities.

Lieutenant General RP Singh who is General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Command, highlighted the efforts put in by both the Indian Army and the civil administration in the early operationalisation of these hospitals.

The Army Commander assured the governments of Punjab, Haryana and the Chandigarh administration of continued support of the armed forces in the fight against COVID-19. (ANI)