Western Disturbance likely to affect Northwest and adjoining Central India from December 30: IMD

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): A fresh, active Western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest and adjoining Central India from the night of November 30, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

Due to its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm are likely over Gujarat, North Maharashtra and adjoining areas of Southwest Madhya Pradesh and South Rajasthan during November 30-December 2.

"A fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest & adjoining Central India from the night of November 30, 2021. Under the influence of this trough in mid-latitude westerlies at mid & upper tropospheric levels and its interaction with lower-level trough in easterlies, Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm likely over Gujarat, North Maharashtra and adjoining areas of southwest Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan during November 30-December 2with peak rainfall activity on December 1," said IMD in a series of tweets.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat State on December 1 and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region on December 2. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over North Kankan on December 1," added IMD in a tweet.



Also, Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is likely over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during December 1 and 2 with maximum activity on December 2.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during 01st-02nd with maximum activity on December 2," said IMD in another tweet.

Also, Light to moderate fairly widespread/widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep areas and Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema during the next 2 days.

"A Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea around November 30, 2021. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours," said IMD in another tweet.

Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from November 30-December 2 and isolated very heavy rainfall on December 1. Rainfall is likely to increase over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from the night of December 3, 2021. (ANI)

