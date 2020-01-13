Western disturbance to intensify over north-western parts of India during next 24-hours

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the impact of the western disturbance over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood is likely to be the most intense over north-western parts of India during next 24-hours.

"Its induced cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. The impact of these systems likely to be most intense over northwestern parts of India during next 24-hours and reduce significantly thereafter," IMD said.

According to the forecasting agency, under this influence, heavy rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning also likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, while thunderstorm likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the same period," IMD stated in its All India Weather Forecast Bulletin.

A fresh Western Disturbance in quick succession is also very likely to affect the Western Himalayas and plains of northwest India from January 15 onwards with peak intensity od precipitation on January 16, 2020. (ANI)

