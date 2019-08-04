Representative Image
Western Railway: 70 suburban services cancelled, 100 delayed following water-logging

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:41 IST

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Due to heavy rain and waterlogging, several long-distance trains were cancelled, short terminated short originated or diverted via optional route and their details were disseminated accordingly through various mediums, said the Western Railway on Sunday.
According to the Western Railway, passengers were informed regarding the rescheduled or cancelled trains via social media handles or text messages.
"Heavy rains reported in Vasai - Virar area in Maharashtra, since last night. The water level has gone up to 160-180 mm above rail line on fast lines between Vasai Road and Virar. The Suburban trains between Vasai and Virar were being run on slow lines with cautious speed leading to delay of 15 to 20 minutes in the morning on August 4," said the Western Railway in a press release.
"Train movement was suspended on the fast corridor between Vasai Road and Virar due to waterlogging," Western Railway added.
According to the Western Railway, bulk messages were being sent to the passengers regarding cancellation and short termination of trains. Refunds were also arranged at various locations.
"The central announcements regarding delays, cancellation and short termination were being made at stations through the Public Address (PA) system. Latest updates were being posted immediately on social media platforms and in media groups," said Western Railway.
"Up and down fast lines were not working for a certain period, but both slow lines were working. So trains' movement was not fully disrupted on the Western Railway. Due to the dispersal of some important long-distance morning trains on priority, suburban trains were running with reduced frequency on the slow corridor between Vasai Road and Virar," added Western Railway.
Train movement was re-started on the fast corridor between Virar and Vasai Road as first train number 90566 departed at 13.14 hrs on up fast line from Virar station to Churchgate, informed the Western Railway.
Similarly, train movement started on down the fast line too between Vasai Road and Virar as train number 90613 CCG- Virar departed from Vasai Road station at 14.36 hrs on down the fast line and arrived at Nalasopara at 14.43 hrs.
Due to partial disruption followed by waterlogging, approximately 70 suburban services were cancelled and approx 100 services got delayed. (ANI)

