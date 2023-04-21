Western Railway cancels some local AC train services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Western Railway on Friday cancelled some AC local train services which won't operate today due to technical issues in one of the AC local which is being rectified at the car shed.



Train services of VR94012 EX VR 07:15, VR94017 EX CCG 08:53, VR94026 EX VR 10:20, VR94031 EX CCG 11:48, VR94038 EX VR 13:18, VR94043 EX CCG 14:53 and VR94052 EX VR 16:20 were cancelled for the day.

The public relations officer of Western Railway in a statement said, "It may kindly be noted that the AC services which are cancelled today is due to technical issues in one of the AC local which is being rectified at the car shed."

It added, "The other incident of AC local being run with open doors in the morning is a different issue which was temporary and has been attended to and the rake is in operation." (ANI)

