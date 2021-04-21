Western Railway collects over Rs 21 lakh fine from passengers travelling without mask

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Western Railway on Wednesday informed that it has collected a total fine of Rs 21.53 lakh from people who were travelling without a face mask in trains.

In a joint effort with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Railway department has fined over 12,000 passengers till Tuesday (April 20).

According to the data shared by the department, out of a total of 12,824 cases, in March 6,972 passengers were booked for travelling without a mask. From whom a fine of Rs 1,09,35,00 has been realised.



Whereas in February, a total of Rs 6,29,600 fine has been recovered from 4,017 travellers.

However, in this month till yesterday, a total of 1,835 passengers were found guilty for not travelling with a mask and a fine worth Rs 4,30,500 has been collected from them.

Maharashtra reported 58,924 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours yesterday, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died.

The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824. (ANI)

